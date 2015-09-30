Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'We haven't even started yet'

Apple reported almost $US50 billion in revenue last quarter, and is on its way to hitting roughly $US200 billion in sales this year — but its CEO Tim Cook doesn’t think Apple’s business has even taken off yet.

Speaking at BoxWorks, the annual conference by cloud storage firm Box, Cook was asked “What’s next for Apple?” by Box CEO Aaron Levie.

“We haven’t even started yet,” Cook said. “Keep in mind our goal isn’t to be the biggest. We’ve always wanted to make the best, and we’ve always believed very deeply that if we made the best products, we can keep investing and doing more work.”

Cook added that Apple’s mindset has been the same since late 1997, when its late cofounder Steve Jobs returned to take control of the company. “We’re still doing that, and that part of our DNA is very much the same as it’s been.”

Cook went through the new products Apple has launched in recent years, noting how the Watch and TV are showing early signs of success, and that its enterprise business is growing its footprint as well. “I look at all this, and I think, gosh, we haven’t even started yet,” he said.

But even though Apple is reportedly planning to launch a car in 2019, don’t expect Apple to go too far beyond its core. When Levie jokingly asked if Apple will one day launch its own aeroplane, Cook simply said, “We don’t have an iPlane….I think one needs to exist but that’s not something we’re even thinking about.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.