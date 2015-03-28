Apple CEO: 'We are deeply disappointed in Indiana's new law'

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday responded to the new law passed in Indiana on Thursday, which shields business owners from facing legal consequences should they refuse to serve customers that violate their religious beliefs — for example, members of the gay and lesbian community. Cook publicly announced he was gay in a Bloomberg column in October.

Cook voiced his displeasure in the Indiana governor’s ruling, and also asked that a similar bill be vetoed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson before it can become law.

Apple is open for everyone. We are deeply disappointed in Indiana’s new law and calling on Arkansas Gov. to veto the similar #HB1228.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 27, 2015

Cook is not the first tech executive to speak out against these controversial bills. Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, previously co-signed a letter opposing the measure, and announced on Thursday that his company would cancel “all programs that require our customers/employees to travel to Indiana to face discrimination.”

