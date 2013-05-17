Apple CEO Tim Cook Launches A Preemptive Strike Before Congress Grills Him Over Taxes

Apple CEO Tim Cook is doing a round of interviews with political reporters as a preemptive manoeuvre before Congress questions him over Apple’s taxes.



Next week, Cook will be in D.C. to talk about Apple’s overseas profits and taxes.

Politico spoke with Cook and says he’s going to offer some ideas for comprehensive tax reform, although it didn’t detail what they might be.

Here are Cook’s quotes to Politico:

“I hope to make some clear recommendations, and I trust there will be receptive parties there.”

“We don’t have a large presence in Washington, as you probably know, but we care deeply about public policy and believe creative policy can be a huge catalyst for a better society and a stronger economy.”

“I can tell you unequivocally Apple does not funnel its domestic profits overseas. We don’t do that. We pay taxes on all the products we sell in the U.S., and we pay every dollar that we owe. And so I’d like to be really clear on that.”

“Apple is contributing in a lot of different ways to the economy, and we’re very, very proud of it, particularly in the job creation area and the work we do to protect our environment.”

