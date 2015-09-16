Apple CEO Tim Cook summed up his experience coming out in one amazing quote

Following high-profile appearances by Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” continued its run of tech world giants by hosting Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday evening.

Cook and Colbert spoke about a variety of subjects, but only one subject elicited a lengthy, heartfelt response from Tim Cook.

Colbert asked Cook about the CEO’s letter in October 2014 where he announced that he’s a gay man.

“Was coming out an upgrade, or a feature that hadn’t been turned on?” Colbert jokingly asked.

After a bout of laughter, Cook explained that he felt it was time to use his position as a means to help others who might not feel emboldened to be open about who they are. “Life’s most persistent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'” Cook said. “I feel a tremendous responsibility to do it.”

In terms of the feeling of coming out, Cook took a characteristically Apple-centric approach to his answer: “It’s like discovering something on your iPhone that it’s always done, but you didn’t quite know it.”

Cook echoed many sentiments previously discussed in his open letter from October 2014. He wrote in Bloomberg Businessweek at the time, “Being gay has given me a deeper understanding of what it means to be in the minority and provided a window into the challenges that people in other minority groups deal with every day.”

Much of the interview otherwise focused on the new iPhone 6s and its two big selling points: a new form of input called “3D Touch” and a GIF-like function called “Live Photos.” Cook quickly moved past Colbert’s question about Apple working on self-driving cars — a follow-up to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s assertion last week that Apple is indeed working on such a project — only saying that Apple considers many projects.

The interview also touched on Apple’s struggle with working conditions in the Chinese factories where its products are made, though Cook lacked passion in his answer. Instead, he spoke to Apple’s efforts in its factories as, comparatively, a success.

