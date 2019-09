Apple CEO Tim Cook sold $11 million worth of stock, according to an SEC filing, via 9 to 5 Mac.



Normally, when the CEO sells stock it’s a bad sign for a company. It looks like the CEO thinks it’s a good time to cash out.

Not in this case. Cook has sold chunks of stock in March in 2010, and 2011.

