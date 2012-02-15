Here's What Tim Cook Just Said About The TV Business

Photo: AP Images

Tim Cook seemed* to drop some hints Apple is preparing to get more serious about the TV business in the near future.Speaking in San Francisco at an investors conference held by Goldman Sachs, Cook said the current Apple TV business is a “hobby,” but “Apple doesn’t do hobbies as a general rule. We believe in focus. And only working on a few things.”



Apple calls the current Apple TV a hobby because Cook doesn’t want to send the signal that he thinks it can be as big a business as the iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

However, Cook says, Apple has always believed there is “something there” with Apple TV. “If we kept pulling at the string, that we might find something that was larger,” said Cook. The people that have Apple TVs, love them. Apple just needs something that could make it go “main market.”

Could an actual TV be the thing that helps it go “main market”?

*It’s entirely possible we’re just reading too much into this! With all the reports around an Apple TV, we could end up twisting his words to mean anything we want. But, the key phrase to us was, “Apple doesn’t do hobbies.” That suggests Apple will get serious about it.

