Tim Cook defends Apple's new iPhone case that everyone is complaining about

Apple The Apple iPhone Smart Battery Case.

Nobody seems to like the design of the new $99 Apple Smart Battery case for the iPhone 6S.

Our friends at Tech Insider, for instance, says that despite the fact that the case can extend your battery life “it’s like Apple’s silicone case for the iPhone, but with a weird growth on its back.”

In an interview with Mashable, Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t exactly disagree — though he did say he “wouldn’t call it ‘the hump'” — he just says that the company went for usability over design.

“One of the real insights here is, have you ever used other cases and tried to get them on?” Cook asked Mashable.

In other words, Cook thinks that battery cases like the competing Mophie are too hard to get on or off, because of their stiff plastic design. That’s backed up by a cursory glance at the Amazon reviews for similar products.

For comparison, the Apple Smart Battery Case’s “weird growth” is actually a bend in the plastic that makes it easier to put on and take off.

Furthermore, Cook says that the new case isn’t really meant as a response to criticisms that the iPhone 6 and 6S get poor battery life, but rather just a way to offer a little extra boost to those who need it. He even acknowledged that it’s not for everyone.

“If you’re charging your phone every day, you probably don’t need this at all. But if you’re out hiking and you go on overnight trips … it’s kind of nice to have,” Cook told Mashable.

You can read Mashable’s full interview with Cook here.

