Apple CEO Tim Cook Has A Different Definition Of Innovation

Apple has been criticised lately for not being innovative.

But Tim Cook may have a different definition of innovation than most other people.

He told Bloomberg Businessweek in a recent interview that his definition of innovation doesn’t necessarily mean diving into a new category. Simple feature enhancements can be innovative.

From Bloomberg Businessweek:

“Well, some people define or have sort of redefined innovation. And to them innovation only equals a new category. And I don’t view it that way. I don’t view it that way at all. I mean, if you look at these products, there are many innovative things in these products, from the fingerprint sensor to the flash to the processing power. IOS is filled with innovation. Seven’s innovation overflows the cup. “And so I think I probably look at it a bit differently. I don’t know whether that’s true with most people or not, but that’s how I look at it. That doesn’t mean that we don’t focus on the category. Obviously, we are. Of course we are. But that doesn’t mean the other things are not.

