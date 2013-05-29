Watch Tim Cook Explain Why He Doesn't Think Google Glass Will Be Mainstream

Tim Cook does not think Google Glass will be a mainstream product.



He thinks it can be interesting for certain “verticals” but does not think it will be for the general public.

One reason he doesn’t think Glass will be popular: People wear glasses if they have to, not because they want to. And the people that do wear glasses make fashion statements with their glasses.

As a result, trying to get people to wear Glass will be “difficult.”

However, Cook thinks wearable computing is something that will be profound. He sees a lot of companies playing in space, though he declined to say Apple would or would not be one of those companies.

Cook was wearing one of Nike’s Fuelbands, which tracks daily movement to inspire people to be healthy. Cook is on the board of Nike.

He said he considers the wrist to be “natural” for a wearable computing device. He’s wearing a Fuelband and it doesn’t feel out of place or weird.

That said, Cook warned that any wrist device has to be very compelling. He says kids 10-20 don’t wear watches. To get them interested in a wearable computer, it would have to offer something special.

It’s hard to listen to Cook and not think he’s interested in doing a smart watch.

Of course, this could be a massive headfake and in two months we’ll get iGlasses.

Watch a video of his appearance:

