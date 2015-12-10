Google's Chromebook laptops are just 'test machines' says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken Google’s education-focused Chromebook laptops to task, describing them as “test machines.”

The comments, which come from an interview with BuzzFeed News, come as Apple is pushing the “Hour of Code” initiative that aims to engage school-aged children in coding and other computer-based activities.

“Assessments don’t create learning,” said Cook. “We are interested in helping students learn and teachers teach, but tests, no. We create products that are whole solutions for people — that allow kids to learn how to create and engage on a different level.”

Google’s Chromebooks have achieved success in the education market, successfully beating Apple and Microsoft over the past few years. According to analysts, 30,000 Chromebooks are activated in U.S. schools every day.

