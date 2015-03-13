We just found out that Apple CEO Tim Cook once offered Steve Jobs his own liver to save his life

Apple CEO Tim Cook offered to donate a portion of his liver to Steve Jobs when he was in need of a donor, Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli report in their book “Becoming Steve Jobs: The Revolution of a Reckless Upstart Into A Visionary Leader.”

The book doesn’t launch until March 24, but blog Cult of Mac was able to see some snippets early through Amazon’s “Look Inside the Book” feature. Amazon has since blocked out most of the preview.

After realising he and Jobs shared the same blood type, Cook ventured to a hospital far from the area to avoid being recognised, Cult of Mac writes based on the excerpt from Schlender and Tetzeli’s book.

Jobs, however, turned it down.

“Somebody that’s selfish doesn’t reply like that,” Cook said according to the book.

Jobs eventually passed away on October 5, 2011 from a relapse associated with his pancreatic cancer.

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs, which was published in 2011, Steve Jobs traveled to Memphis to receive his liver transplant. The operation extended his life by two-and-a-half years, as Memphis-based newspaper Commercial Appeal also reported.

We’re expecting to learn more fascinating details about Jobs’ life when the book launches later this month.

