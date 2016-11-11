Apple CEO on a Trump presidency: 'Apple's North Star hasn't changed'

Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a memo on Wednesday night to all Apple employees about Republican Donald Trump’s election victory for the presidency, Buzzfeed reported on Thursday morning.

Cook personally raised funds for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in August, and Apple withdrew financial support for the Republican National Convention, where Trump accepted his party’s nomination.

The memo does not mention Trump by name, and although it contains some language about celebrating diversity, it doesn’t include a direct response of some of Trump’s stated policy positions, such as limiting immigration.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment about a public response to Trump’s election.

Read the memo below:

Team, I’ve heard from many of you today about the presidential election. In a political contest where the candidates were so different and each received a similar number of popular votes, it’s inevitable that the aftermath leaves many of you with strong feelings. We have a very diverse team of employees, including supporters of each of the candidates. Regardless of which candidate each of us supported as individuals, the only way to move forward is to move forward together. I recall something Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said 50 years ago: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” This advice is timeless, and a reminder that we only do great work and improve the world by moving forward. While there is discussion today about uncertainties ahead, you can be confident that Apple’s North Star hasn’t changed. Our products connect people everywhere, and they provide the tools for our customers to do great things to improve their lives and the world at large. Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world — regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love. I’ve always looked at Apple as one big family and I encourage you to reach out to your co-workers if they are feeling anxious. Let’s move forward — together! Best, Tim

