Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Had An Incredibly Important Meeting In China

Photo: MicGadget

Jan. 10 (Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met with the chairman of China Mobile Ltd., the wireless operator with 707 million subscribers and no agreement to sell iPhones.Chairman Xi Guohua and Cook discussed “cooperation” at China Mobile’s headquarters in Beijing today, the carrier said in an e-mailed statement. It didn’t elaborate. Apple’s Beijing- based spokeswoman Carolyn Wu didn’t immediately return calls.



Cook is making his second visit to China in less than a year as Apple tries to reverse its shrinking share of the local smartphone market. The company’s growth in the world’s most populous nation has been limited by it only working with smaller carriers and by competition from domestic phone-makers.

China Mobile, the world’s largest wireless company by subscribers, said last month that it needs to reach agreements on benefit-sharing with Cupertino, California-based Apple before it can begin offering iPhones. The operator also has a homegrown third-generation network that isn’t used by other carriers.

The company has 64 per cent of China’s domestic mobile-phone market, according to data it released last month.

–Edmond Lococo. Editors: Neil Denslow, Frank Longid

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Edmond Lococo in Beijing at [email protected]

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Michael Tighe at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.