Apple CEO Tim Cook is finally on Twitter. Apple confirms its him.

Apple marketing exec Phil Schiller just retweeted him.

Here is Cook’s first tweet:

Visited Retail Stores in Palo Alto today. Seeing so many happy customers reminds us of why we do what we do.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 20, 2013

