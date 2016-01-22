Apple CEO Tim Cook is meeting the Pope

Apple CEO Tim Cook is meeting with Pope Francis today at 11:30 am, according to a photograph of the Pope’s schedule.

#PopeFrancis doing techie diplomacy? Today mtg with @tim_cook Apple CEO after mtg last wk with Google’s @ericschmidt pic.twitter.com/Fm2S6w7F7l

— Carol Glatz (@CarolGlatz) January 22, 2016

The Pope recently met with Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt, in what was described as a first for both a business leader and the Pope.

Pope Francis, the 266th Pope, was the first to use Twitter and was filmed tweeting from an iPad. According to Time, the iPad later sold for $30,000 (£21,000) at auction.

Pope Francis has been attempting to improve relations between the Catholic Church, which has been embroiled in scandal over recent years, and the outside world.

Cook also met with the EU’s antitrust chief in Brussels, according to a report from The Financial Times.

Business Insider has reached out to Apple to ask about the meeting. We will update the post when we hear back.

