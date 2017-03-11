Google's CEO and Apple's CEO were spotted together at a restaurant

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the leaders at the two most valuable American companies by market capitalisation, were spotted eating together on Tuesday evening at Tamarine Restaurant in Palo Alto, California.

It’s unclear what the duo discussed or ate, but the photos, which we saw first on 9to5Mac, looks like a relaxed one-on-one conversation.

It looks like the two are having wine — we know that Cook doesn’t usually drink wine but will have a glass on a special occasion.

Know anything about this meeting of the minds? Email the author at [email protected]

