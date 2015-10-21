Apple CEO Tim Cook gave us a hint at what he thinks cars should be like

Apple still won’t confirm rumours about its electric-car project, but CEO Tim Cook has a lot to say about what cars in the future will need.

Cook spoke at the The Wall Street Journal’s WSJD Live conference in San Francisco on Monday where he predicted there would be “massive change” in the automotive industry in the coming years. According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple plans to release an electric car in 2019, but Apple has remained mum when asked about a car project, and that didn’t change last night.

Still, Cook did have a lot to say about what he thinks cars will need in the future.

“When I look at the automobile, what I see is that software becomes an increasingly important part of the car of the future,” he said.

He added that the interface in cars today is not at the standard people probably want it to be at.

“If you listed out the 10 top things you love about the car, [the interface] would probably not be on the top 10 list,” he said.

Cook framed Apple’s interest in car technology around developing this kind of software, taking the opportunity to make a plug for CarPlay. CarPlay is available in a select number of cars and works by projecting apps from your iPhone on your car’s built-in display.

“What we really want in, hopefully the short term, we want people when they enter their car to have an iPhone experience in their car,” Cook said.

The Alabama-born CEO also noted the importance of self-driving technology and electric vehicles for the future.

“You see that autonomous driving becomes much more important in a huge way in the future,” Cook said. “And so a lot of these major technologies in the car shift… from today’s combustion engine centric focus.”

Apple has made numerous high-profile hires in the auto space. Most recently, the company reportedly forced a motorcycle startup to close down after poaching many of its employees and has been scouting out potential test sites for self-driving technology.

So to borrow from Cook’s words himself:

“It would seem like there will be massive change in that industry.”

