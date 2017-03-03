Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a speech before a screening of Al Gore's new climate change film

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a screening of Apple board member and former US Vice President Al Gore’s new documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” on Thursday, Apple Insider reports.

The sequel expands on its predecessor — Gore’s 2006 Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” which was meant to lead people who had denied climate change to rethink.

And the sequel shows Gore visiting President-elect Donald Trump to talk about climate change back in December.

Cook was one member of a select audience in Silicon Valley invited to the sequel’s screening, and before it began, he stood up and made a speech to introduce the film (which you can watch in full below). The video of Cook’s speech shows he says:

“…10 years later, there’s still signs all around us of the climate crisis but there’s also great reasons for optimism … markets are rewarding renewable energy everywhere, but of course the clock still runs, and the urgency has never been greater, and so I think there has never been a better time for this film, and I’d like to recognise the folks that created it, starting with Al Gore.”

At the end of the screening, in a panel discussion, Gore talked about Apple’s achievements in renewable energy, saying, “it’s important to know that Apple is 100% renewable energy in the US, 93% worldwide,” according to the video.

Venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, one of the screening’s attendees, captured Cook’s introduction and the panel discussion and posted in on YouTube:

The documentary is set for wide release on July 28, according to Apple Insider.

