Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted eating dinner with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted on Thursday having a Washington DC-style power dinner with Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner.

Cook was joined by Apple’s head of policy and environment Lisa Jackson, who was EPA administrator under Barack Obama, Politico reported.

The foursome were spotted eating at Tosca, a high-end Italian restaurant a few blocks from the White House.

The dinner suggests that Apple’s previously Democratic-party focused political outreach has shifted in the early days of the Trump administration.

Jackson is on the board of the Clinton Foundation, and met with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, according to stolen emails published by WikiLeaks.

Jackson also helped put together and attended Cook’s $2,700-per-seat fundraiser for Clinton in August.

Cook has spoken with President Trump at least twice — first, in a congratulations call shortly after Trump was elected, and more recently, along with several other tech CEOs at Trump Tower.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

