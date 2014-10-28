Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticised His Home State For Failing To Advance LGBT Rights

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke out against Alabama’s lack of progress on LGBT rights in a speech before his induction into the Alabama Academy of Honour, which memorializes living Alabamans for their accomplishments.

Cook said his state has moved “still too slow on equality for the LGBT community,” comparing that struggle to Alabama’s record on racial equality.

It’s been widely reported that Cook is gay, though he’s never come out publically.

Apple’s CEO pointed out that Alabama law still allows an employee to be fired based on sexual orientation.

“We can’t change the past, but we can learn from it,” Cook said. “And we can create a different future.”

Check out an excerpt of Cook’s speech (he talks about LGBT rights at 2:30):

