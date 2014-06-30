Tim Cook Marched With LGBT Apple Employees To Support Pride In San Francisco

It’s not uncommon for tech CEOs to support their employees during San Francisco’s annual Pride Celebration and Parade. Last year, Mark Zuckerberg was at the event.

The event was this weekend. Uber supported the LGBT community by running a promotion that made it easy to get married. Apple CEO Tim Cook was also seen sporting a Pride shirt with his employees. Here’s a photo of Cook from the event (below), posted on Twitter by writer Owen Thomas.

Tim Cook has never spoken publicly about his sexuality, although it was an awkwardly debated topic of conversation on CNBC last week.

