Tim Cook: Apple makes $25 billion a year selling to businesses now

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage at BoxWorks, the annual conference held by enterprise storage company Box, and shared some of his thoughts about the enterprise market Apple has been going after lately.

“In the 12 months ending in June, it was about $US25 billion,” Cook said, referring the size of Apple’s enterprise business. “So this is not a hobby, it’s a real business.”

Cook acknowledged that Apple’s strategy in the enterprise sector is to partner with big players and expand its presence through the partners’ expertise.

“We don’t have deep knowledge of all the verticals of enterprises,” Cook continued. “We can build incredible devices, but we’re not going to know the details of the finincial services vertical, healthcare, or whatever..,we know some things, but mostly it will be by working with companies like IBM, Cisco, and Box and others to give customers a full solution.”

Story developing…

