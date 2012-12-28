Tim Cook's Compensation Plummets To A Relatively Paltry $4.2 Million

Photo: AP

Tim Cook’s pay package for 2012 is just $4.17 million, according to an SEC filing.That’s a 99% drop from last year when his total compensation package was valued at $378 million.



Before you start a charity drive for Cook, let us explain.

Last year he was given 1 million restricted stock units for taking over as CEO. He gets 500,000 shares on August 24, 2016 and another 500,000 on August 24, 2021. (Assuming he’s still CEO of Apple.)

That compensation package for Cook was approved last year, thus the gaudy $378 million.

Here’s a table of all executive compensation at Apple. The other top people were well compensated this year. Click to make it bigger.

