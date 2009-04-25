Apple Celebrates 1 Billion iPhone Apps All Over WSJ, NYT Homepages

Another clever takeover Apple (AAPL) Web ad: This time, they’re celebrating 1 billion iPhone and iPod touch app downloads with a big, beautiful animation on WSJ.com and NYTimes.com. That can’t be cheap.



And congratulations to Shazam for being the last app to fly across the screen, all by itself — more nice visibility for one of Apple’s favourite apps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.