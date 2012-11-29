Apple Has Again Ceded The Super Bowl To Samsung, Risking More Ridicule

One of Samsung’s Apple-bashing ads.

Photo: Samsung

Apple appears to have abandoned the 2013 Super Bowl, even as arch-rival Samsung has secured a spot in the big game, according to Ad Age.That sets the stage for Samsung to once again ridicule Apple in the very arena which it defined as the premier showcase for national advertisers back in 1984. Even today, a search for “Apple Super Bowl” mostly leads to results featuring the company’s iconic “1984” ad by agency TBWA/Chiat/Day.



Apple was last seen in the Super Bowl in 2010, when it advertised the arrival of the iPhone on Verizon’s wireless network. In 2011, however, Samsung took advantage of Apple’s absence from the game with a memorable ad that ridiculed Apple fanboys (and girls) who stand in line for the company’s small, outdated-looking products.

Skipping the bowl was widely regarded as a mistake.

Samsung has since continued its iPhone-bashing theme, and its anti-Apple ads have been enormously effective in driving sales. Facebook ad sales chief Carolyn Everson says a $10 million ad buy on the network resulted in $129 million in Samsing device sales in a period when Samsung was programming against the launch of iPhone 5. The ads came from MDC Partners’ 72nd and Sunny.

Could it be that Samsung is once again poised to hammer an absent Apple on Feb. 3, 2013?

