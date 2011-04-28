Apple Cutting Orders For CDMA iPhones

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple is cutting orders for CDMA iPhones from its manufacturing partner Pegatron, according to a report at DigiTimes.The Taiwanese paper says, “Pegatron originally expected to ship 10 million CDMA iPhone 4s in 2011, but sources from upstream component makers pointed out that Apple’s orders already saw a significant reduction and the volume is estimated to drop to only five million units.”



Apple’s Verizon iPhone runs on a CDMA network. Last quarter Verizon said it activated 2.2 million iPhones, and it forecasted 11 million activations for the year.

So it doesn’t look like Apple’s CDMA phone sales are falling off.

On its earnings call, Verizon execs said Apple’s next iPhone would be a “global device,” suggesting it would have a dual GSM-CDMA chip in it.

If they are switching to a new chip, or a new device later this year, perhaps Pegatron would be cutting its orders of CDMA phones for that reason.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Biggest Questions About Apple’s iPhone 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.