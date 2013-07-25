Here's Some Of The Stuff Apple Could Buy With Its Insane $146 Billion Cash Hoard

Apple’s cash hoard remains mind-bogglingly strong.



As of the most recent quarter, the company has $146.6 billion in cash, short term and long term securities. It generated $7.8 billion in cash from operations last quarter, which is normally its weakest quarter of the year.

Apple is already giving away much of its cash through dividends and buybacks, which is kinda boring when you get right down to it.

What would be a more interesting use of the cash? We’ve run through some ideas here.

