Apple Will Have Almost $100 Billion In Cash By Year End

Apple will have a $94 billion cash horde by year end, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, via Apple Insider. She expects that pile of cash to grow to $136 billion by the end of 2012.Apple’s big pile of cash isn’t necessarily a new topic of focus for Wall Street analysts, and the ideas for what to do with it aren’t all that fresh or new, but … it is starting to get out of control. Apple has $81 per share in cash!



Its primary use for cash seems to be acquiring patents, and getting supply chain deals done. Both are smart uses of cash, but they don’t require $100 billion in cash.

Huberty thinks a dividend or a stock buyback is “more likely than ever.” Of course, analysts have been talking about this for a long time now, and nothing has come of it.

Maybe new CEO Tim Cook will break the mould?

