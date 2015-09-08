3 ways Apple's CarPlay is about to get a lot better

Apple may not be rolling out its own car anytime soon, but the company’s CarPlay system will be getting an update before you know it.

With the rollout of iOS 9, which is expected to become available for download September 16, the tech giant is making some improvements to its car system and adding some more functions.

CarPlay integrates with your vehicle’s infotainment system to give you access to some of the features in your iPhone. You can navigate, play music, send messages, and make phone calls. Siri is also a pretty useful tool in CarPlay, as it enables you to manage everything hands-free via voice-control.

Here’s a look at three ways Apple is making the system better.

You won't have to plug in your iPhone Daimler If your car supports CarPlay and a wireless connection, you won't have to plug your phone into the USB port on your car's dashboard. Your iPhone will wirelessly connect with your car so you can automatically control features from the display screen. You can play audio messages Apple With the next software update, users will also be able to listen to audio messages from friends, so you can hear their messages in their voice. You can control even more of your car's functions YouTube/Volvo Car makers will be able to create apps that enable users to create their own apps to control functions in their car. For example, you could control air conditioning via the CarPlay app instead of using manual controls or by switching back to the manufacturer's interface. Currently, the only other third-party apps available on CarPlay are audio apps like Spotify and Audible.

