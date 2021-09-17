Apple’s most dedicated customers looking to cash in on discounts on iPhone 13s using their Apple Cards were met with error messages and frustration

‘s iPhone 13. Apple

Apple Card owners are saying they can’t pre-order the iPhone 13 with the payment method.

Some were forced to buy the new model on a different credit card, losing out on 3% cashback.

Apple Cards provide perks to the company’s avid customers who regularly buy its products.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Apple Card holders, the company’s most loyal users, are having trouble using their cards to pre-order the newly-unveiled iPhone 13.

Customers are posting online about the error messages they’re receiving when they attempt to checkout with their Apple Card on the company’s online store. Some said they were forced to use a different credit card, losing out on the 3% cashback benefit that comes with the card.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Apple Card rolled out in 2019 and operates as a standalone credit card that was designed to be used with Apple Pay and the iPhone’s Wallet app. The card is issued by Mastercard with credit provided by Goldman Sachs.

Its cashback bonus and other perks have attracted Apple’s biggest diehards, who purchase the company’s products regularly.

The iPhone 13, announced at Apple’s virtual event this week, starts shipping on September 24.