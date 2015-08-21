The Apple Car's windscreen could be a giant touchscreen

An analyst for Global Equities Research has claimed in a research note (via TechNewsWorld) that Apple could be looking to replace the windshield in the company’s rumoured Car with a giant touchscreen.

Analyst Trip Chowdhry wrote that Apple is creating a “completely new device” that could measure up to 50-inches and feature “Heads Up” technology, like that found in fighter jets. Building a display panel that is 50-inches may be tricky, but Apple’s largest iMac already measures 27-inches and the company has the best supply chain in the world.

The advantages of having a giant touchscreen instead of a windshield come when information needs to be delivered to the driver. Instead of having to glance at a speedometer or a rev counter, the driver can instead have the information present in their line of sight, allowing full concentration of the road and, as such, better safety.

Roger Lanctot, an analyst for Strategy Analytics, claimed that “everything described [in Chowdhry’s note] has been shown by car makers or their supplies previously,” indicating that Apple is doing nothing new. Lanctot later went on to call Chowdhry’s note an “Apple obfuscation exercise,” presumably to confuse car makers.

The Guardian recently found the most solid evidence yet that Apple was building a car by submitting a Freedom of Information request to government officials about the company testing its car on the roads. While its unlikely we’ll see the Apple Car at WWDC 2015, it could be on the road within the next half decade.

