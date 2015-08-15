Leaked documents prove Apple is already testing its secret self-driving car, report says

Rumours have been swirling for months that Apple is working on its own self-driving electric car. Now, we have more evidence that Apple could indeed be testing its own vehicle.

The company has reportedly expressed interesting in using a facility that’s frequently used for testing self-driving cars, reports The Guardian’s Mark Harris, who claims to have obtained documents that proved Apple has corresponded with this testing ground.

Engineers from Apple’s Special Projects group reportedly met with officials from GoMentum station, a testing ground near San Francisco that was formerly a naval base. It’s said to be a high-security facility that’s been used by Honda and Mercedes-Benz for testing autonomous vehicles. GoMentum is closed off from the public, and its entrance protected by armed guards.

Here’s what Apple engineer Frank Fearon wrote to GoMentum officials:

“We would… like to get an understanding of timing and availability for the space, and how we would need to coordinate around other parties who would be using [it].”

Fearon is said to have asked to see photos and a layout of the testing grounds.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on its own electric self-driving car for months, but until now we haven’t had any idea of what stage the project was at. The Guardian’s report seems to provide some evidence that Apple is at least starting to think about the testing phase.

