Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its electric car to 2021

Apple has delayed its target date for its electric car to 2021, The Information reported Thursday.

According to a 2015 Wall Street Journal report, Apple previously had a target release date of 2019 for its electric car project, also known as “Project Titan.” That target date has been pushed back two years because the group has run into challenges, according to The Information.

A sign of these troubles was when Steve Zadesky, the Apple vice president in charge of Project Titan, left the company in January for “personal reasons.”

The tech giant has never confirmed its secretive car project, but details have been gathered over time. We know Apple has purchased several web addresses related to cars, including apple.car and apple.auto, and has around 600 employees working on Project Titan.

We also know there are several facilities where Apple could be building the car, like Sunnyvale California and Vienna, Austria.

