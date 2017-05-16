Apple invented a special container to keep the pizza at its new campus from getting soggy

Apple has spared no detail in building its new spaceship-like campus in Cupertino, California — even when it comes to the to-go containers at its cafeteria.

A new Wired piece by Steven Levy got an inside look at Apple Park, a 2.8 million-square-foot behemoth that cost about $US5 billion to build. While the entire piece is worth a read, one particular detail stuck out: Apple’s patented pizza boxes.

The boxes are specially designed so that pizzas won’t get soggy if employees want to eat back at their desks or save their pizza for later. Apple even went so far as to patent the boxes back in 2010.

“Elevating the pizza from the bottom surface ensures that any steam that is emitted from the bottom of the pizza can flow away from the bottom of the pizza,” Apple’s patent states. “Allowing such steam to flow away from the bottom of the pizza prevents moisture from becoming trapped between the pizza and the bottom surface of the container and subsequently reabsorbed by the pizza causing it to get soggy.”

Francesco Longoni, head of Apple’s food services team, helped Apple design the container, according to Wired.

There are plenty more fascinating details in Levy’s story on the new campus. Head over to Wired to read the full piece.

