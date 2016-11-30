Apple's massive pyramid of dirt has disappeared

YouTube/Matthew Roberts No more pyramid of dirt.

Apple’s new $5 billion campus is almost completed, as depicted in a new drone video by photographer Matthew Roberts released on Tuesday.

There is only one crane left working on the building. And Apple’s legendary mountain of dirt has been drastically reduced, with the earth being spread around the campus for landscaping.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees earlier this year that Apple planned to move the first groups into the new “Spaceship” campus in January 2017.

But the City of Cupertino, where the building will be located, announced last month that the project’s completion date had been pushed back to the second quarter of 2017.

And Cupertino’s engineering inspector, 4Leaf, told the city in September that it believed the project was behind schedule and prepared its own budget through June 2017, according to a document seen by Business Insider.

“Although we haven’t been formally notified, we understand that the AC2 project is behind its anticipated 31-month construction schedule,” 4Leaf wrote.

But whether the official move-in date gets pushed back a month or two won’t matter to this campus in the long run, which is an excellent symbol of Apple’s massive success over the past decade.

Check out the video below:

Here’s what the building will look like when it’s finished:

