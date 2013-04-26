Everyone's Talking About Apple's New 'Spaceship' Headquarters Again Today

Apple has to revise plans for its futuristic new campus because the project is behind schedule and $2 billion over budget, reports MacRumors.



While the main spaceship-like building is still on schedule, Apple had to trim 300,000 square feet of construction costs from the budget.

This means that the secondary buildings surround the main building will be completed after the main campus is built MacRumors says.

Despite these issues, the planned move in date is still summer 2016.

Check out the gallery below to see renders of Apple’s new campus.

*Owen Thomas contributed to this piece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.