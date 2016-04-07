Even the tables at Apple's new spaceship campus are insane

Apple is in the middle of a $5 billion dollar construction project to build its new “Spaceship” campus, and as expected for a project of this magnitude, no detail is too small to obsess over.

That includes the campus’ immaculate auditorium, its enormous dirt pyramid, and even 500 wooden tables that Apple will have to drop into the building using a crane and dolly.

Gregory Han at Design Milk recently got an invitation to Apple’s campus to take a look at one of the custom-designed tables that Apple has commissioned from Arco, a Dutch design company.

Arco Apple’s table is identical to this one, only twice as long

Apple’s table of choice is an 18-foot long, 4-foot wide solid white oak slab that weighs 660 pounds. It’s basically a version of Arco’s $2500 Essenza table, only twice as long. The Essenza includes cable management built into it, essential for a building that could house as many as 13,000 engineers and employees typing away at MacBooks.

Arco is calling the tables it’s building for Apple the “Pod Island Table.” They will be scatted around the building, in open areas, in order to encourage mingling among Apple employees.

The sheer length of the tables can cause logistical issues, though, considering there are not too many 18-foot doors to back the tables through. Plus, the tables are constructed out of solid sheets of wood, meaning that Arco needed to find a mill that could supply 18-foot sheets of wood.

Eventually, 500 Pod Island tables will be shipped across the Atlantic to the United States, where they will then be installed in Apple Campus 2 using a crane.

There’s a lot more information (with photos) on how Arco is designing tables for Apple over at Design Milk.

Arco Arco’s Essenza Table

Here’s the latest drone video from April showing how much progress Apple’s made on its new offices:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.