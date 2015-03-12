Here's a new photo of the futuristic 'spaceship' HQ Apple is building

Apple is spending an estimated $US5 billion (£3.3 billion) on its new headquarters. Officially called Apple Campus 2, its futuristic circular design has had the 176-acre campus nicknamed the “spaceship.”

The building isn’t due to be completed until the end of 2016, but a new photo released by the Cupertino company reveals it’s coming along well, 9to5Mac reports.

Take a look:

Once complete, the Spaceship will house 12,000 employees. And Apple isn’t scrimping on the details: It’s spending $US161 million (£107 million) on the auditorium alone, so its executives can practice their legendary keynote presentations in total secrecy.

Want to see more? Here’s HD drone footage of Apple Campus 2, taken at the start of March:

