Apple's new campus looks like its almost ready -- according to this drone footage

Apple’s new spaceship-shaped campus is almost ready for opening day. The Cupertino, California based site is planned to be finished by 2017, but this drone footage shows just how finished it looks.
Video courtesy of: David Sexton Videography
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
Read more:
- Top IoT Companies to Watch & Invest In
- Best IoT Conferences & Expos
- IoT Wearable Devices & Technology
- How the IoT Will Affect Security & Privacy
- Ultimate IoT Research Bundle
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.