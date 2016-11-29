Apple's new campus looks like its almost ready -- according to this drone footage

Apple’s new spaceship-shaped campus is almost ready for opening day. The Cupertino, California based site is planned to be finished by 2017, but this drone footage shows just how finished it looks.

Video courtesy of: David Sexton Videography

