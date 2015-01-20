Here's A New Photo Of Apple's 'Spaceship' Headquarters Under Construction

Apple’s new headquarters, currently under construction, is going to be big. So big, in fact, that the Cupertino company has spent $US161 million on the auditorium alone. It’s not due to be completed until the end of 2016, but thanks to a new photo update on the City of Cupertino’s website (above), we can see it’s coming along well and on schedule.

As 9to5Mac notes, the 176-acre campus will accommodate 12,000 employees when finished. The futuristic circular shape has seen “Apple Campus 2” nicknamed the “spaceship.” Estimates of the total cost are as high as $US5 billion.

Here’s an artist’s rendering of how it will look when it’s complete:

If you want a closer look, check out this incredible HD drone footage of the construction site, from the start of January 2015:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

