Here's A New Photo Of Apple's 'Spaceship' Headquarters Under Construction

Rob Price
Apple Campus Building Site Update PhotoApple

Apple’s new headquarters, currently under construction, is going to be big. So big, in fact, that the Cupertino company has spent $US161 million on the auditorium alone. It’s not due to be completed until the end of 2016, but thanks to a new photo update on the City of Cupertino’s website (above), we can see it’s coming along well and on schedule.

As 9to5Mac notes, the 176-acre campus will accommodate 12,000 employees when finished. The futuristic circular shape has seen “Apple Campus 2” nicknamed the “spaceship.” Estimates of the total cost are as high as $US5 billion.

Here’s an artist’s rendering of how it will look when it’s complete:

Apple CampusCity of Cupertino

If you want a closer look, check out this incredible HD drone footage of the construction site, from the start of January 2015:

