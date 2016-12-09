The inside of Apple's new $6.71 billion campus is stunning

The interior of Apple’s new $5 billion Apple Campus 2 in Cupertino, California, is breathtaking in its scale.

The company has publicly been working on the project since 2011 and is expected to finally move into the project, informally referred to as “the spaceship” or “the death star,” early next year.

This photo, which appears to show the campus cafeteria, was recently distributed to Apple employees and was published by Mac Generation, a French Apple site.

More photos are available at Mac Generation.

