A new drone video has revealed more of Apple's giant 'Campus 2' office

City of Cupertino A concept, designed by Apple, of what the ‘Campus 2’ will look like.

A new video of Apple’s giant “Campus 2,” which is shaped like a spaceship and will house 18,000 employees by 2017, has been uploaded to YouTube.

Work on the new campus, which sits on a 175-acre plot, began in 2013 and will continue until late 2016, with plans to move employees in by 2017. Alongside the main “spaceship” building, the new campus will house over 300,000 square feet of research facilities, parking for all employees, and a 1,000 seat auditorium.





The video was filmed by Emory Peterson with help from aerial videography company Above Reno, and is one of the clearest views yet of just how large the campus is going to be. Apple is also updating a website regularly with details of how the project is progressing.

