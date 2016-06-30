What Apple's $5 billion 'spaceship' campus looks like 6 months from finish

There’s a new landmark just off Interstate 280 in Cupertino, California.

Commuters can now see from their car windows a mammoth five-story parking garage that can hold 11,000 vehicles. The recently completed garage seems to go on forever.

But hidden behind that garage is Apple’s $5 billion jewel, its new campus that former CEO Steve Jobs once said had a shot to be the best office building in the world.

Apple hopes to move employees into its new “spaceship” campus early next year — and construction appears to be on track.

In a new video from Matt Roberts, we get a look at Apple Campus 2 just six months from completion. The beautiful drone flyover footage highlights Apple’s massive solar panel installations, a more fully completed exterior, and yes, Apple’s massive mountain of dirt.

Watch here:

Here’s a look a little closer to ground level from earlier this month:

Here’s what a completed section will look like:

And what it’s supposed to look like when completed:

