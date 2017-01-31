Apple was supposed to move into its new $6.62 billion campus this month -- here's what it looks like right now

Apple’s AUD $6.62 billion (US$5 billion) “Spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California, almost looks like it’s ready for take-off.

Construction on the project, titled Apple Campus 2, started in 2013 and planning was in the works for many years before that.

At a company-wide meeting last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that some of the first employees would likely move in by the end of January 2017.

But Cupertino’s city inspector said last fall that it believed the project was behind schedule, and landscaping on the project isn’t supposed to wrap up until next quarter, according to the City of Cupertino.

Regardless, the campus will be finished this year. Drone photographers Matthew Roberts and Duncan Sinfield have the latest look:

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.