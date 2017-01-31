Apple was supposed to move into its new $6.62 billion campus this month -- here's what it looks like right now

Kif Leswing
Apple Campus 2YouTube/Duncan Sinfield

Apple’s AUD $6.62 billion (US$5 billion) “Spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California, almost looks like it’s ready for take-off.

Construction on the project, titled Apple Campus 2, started in 2013 and planning was in the works for many years before that. 

At a company-wide meeting last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that some of the first employees would likely move in by the end of January 2017

But Cupertino’s city inspector said last fall that it believed the project was behind schedule, and landscaping on the project isn’t supposed to wrap up until next quarter, according to the City of Cupertino.

Regardless, the campus will be finished this year. Drone photographers Matthew Roberts and Duncan Sinfield have the latest look:

This is Apple Campus 2 from a distance.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a look a little bit closer.

YouTube/Duncan Sinfield

The building looks almost completed! Only a few finishing touches needed.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a peek inside, thanks to leaked photos from Apple.

Apple/MacG.co

But the landscaping still has a long way to go. There are still puddles of standing water around the campus.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Another one, this time in the middle of the ring.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

More mud.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Good thing that the project has until Q2 to finish landscaping. Here's the latest project schedule.

Cupertino

The auditorium is nearly finished. This is likely where Apple plans to launch the next iPhone or another upcoming product.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

The parking lots are done too. Construction workers are parking in them now.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Here's a closer look. Those are solar panels on top.

YouTube/Duncan Sinfield

Vast fields of solar panels on top of a parking structure -- smart and environmentally friendly.

YouTube/Duncan Sinfield

Apple's R&D facilities are done too, and paving parking lots has started.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

Some landscaping has started. Apple has planted these trees, for example, and started to build a path.

YouTube/Matthew Roberts

But Apple plants trees differently than most people.

Here's what the campus looks like at night:

Here's what it should look like when it's done, according to an artist's rendering.

City of Cupertino
Apple Campus 2

Check out the drone videos below:

