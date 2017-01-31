Apple was supposed to move into its new $6.62 billion campus this month -- here's what it looks like right now

Apple’s AUD $6.62 billion (US$5 billion) “Spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California, almost looks like it’s ready for take-off.
Construction on the project, titled Apple Campus 2, started in 2013 and planning was in the works for many years before that.
At a company-wide meeting last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that some of the first employees would likely move in by the end of January 2017.
But Cupertino’s city inspector said last fall that it believed the project was behind schedule, and landscaping on the project isn’t supposed to wrap up until next quarter, according to the City of Cupertino.
Regardless, the campus will be finished this year. Drone photographers Matthew Roberts and Duncan Sinfield have the latest look:
But the landscaping still has a long way to go. There are still puddles of standing water around the campus.
The auditorium is nearly finished. This is likely where Apple plans to launch the next iPhone or another upcoming product.
Some landscaping has started. Apple has planted these trees, for example, and started to build a path.
