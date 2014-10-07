Take A Look At How Apple's New, Ultra Sustainable Campus Is Coming Along

City of Cupertino This aerial shot of Apple Campus 2 was taken with a drone.

Apple is in the midst of building a new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

The City of Cupertino updated its website on Monday to show how construction is coming along.

The above photo shows the latest aerial shot from the area. Here’s what Apple hopes its new campus will look like once it’s finished:

City of Cupertino Apple’s new campus will have large areas open space.

Demolition and earthwork is underway, but Apple probably won’t be cutting the ribbon on this building until late 2016. That’s assuming they can stick to this schedule:

City of Cupertino Construction on Apple Campus 2 has begun, but it’s in the early stages.

Two weeks ago at NYC Climate Week, Apple CEO Tim Cook proclaimed the new campus would be “the greenest building on the planet.”

The company appears to be living up to that claim so far. It has repurposed over 90% of demolished material from the old buildings to use for Apple Campus 2. The city requires at least 75% of demolished material be repurposed for projects like this one.

We first saw this story on 9to5Mac.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.