Apple Calls Flipboard "iPad App Of The Year"

Photo: Screenshot, iTunes

Apple just named Flipboard, the app that turns Twitter and Facebook into a magazine like experience, its “iPad App of the Year.”This is huge news for the startup. It will likely see downloads explode in the next few days.



From a higher level, it’s also illustrative of how Apple thinks about the iPad. Flipboard is an app that translates the web into something unique for iPad users. That’s exactly what Apple wants.

Apple is highlighting all the most popular apps from 2010 in iTunes right now. Osmos is another app that gets a big shout out, named “iPad game of the year.”

Hipstamatic is app of the year for iPhone, and Plants Vs. Zombies is game of the year for iPhone.

Don’t Miss: Meet The Guy Behind Apple’s “iPad App Of The Year” >>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.