A tiny update to the cursor in Apple's latest Mac OS solves an annoying problem every computer user can relate to

At its annual developers conference, Apple revealed its new operating system for Macs: OS X El Capitan.

On stage, SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi showed off a bunch of highlights, like simpler search in Spotlight and how baked-in applications like Apple Mail and Safari will be better and faster.

But one seemingly minor product enhancement that the company showed-off at the beginning got an especially enthusiastic response from Apple fans. Apple has come up with an ingenious solution to an annoying problem that every computer user can relate to.

“Your first task of course whenever you wake up your Mac is finding your cursor,” Federighi said. “El Capitan makes this easier than ever. Just do that ‘shake’ that we all normally do, and it comes right out to great you. It’s really handy!”

We all know that little jiggle he’s talking about. When you first wake up your computer it takes a moment to find your mouse cursor — especially if you’re using dual monitors. If you’ve got a busy screen with dark-coloured backgrounds, it can be even tougher to spot where exactly your little arrow is.

This tiny, simple cursor update — which Apple calls “call out your cursor” — gets rid of that problem entirely, by making Apple’s arrow cursor giant, so it’s easy to see.

People expressed their excitement for the new feature on Twitter:

OK, nothing in this #wwdc keynote will get me as excited as the mouse cursor that increases in size as you shake it.

— Dennis Laumen (@dennislaumen) June 8, 2015

Cursor shake is the best feature ever. Never searching for the mouse again on a multiple screen setup!

— Mac (@MacTalksTech) June 8, 2015

Biggest new OS X feature is an auto-expanding mouse cursor.

— Jeff Scott (@TheAppivore) June 8, 2015

