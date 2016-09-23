Apple purchased a small company that specialises in advanced artificial intelligence

Apple has bought Tuplejump, a machine learning technology company with operations in both India and the United States, TechCrunch reports.

Apple continues to buy companies with machine learning expertise. The reason the company had its eyes on Tuplejump was for its “FiloDB” project, according to the report.

The lead engineer on FiloDB has been working at Apple since this May, according to his LinkedIn.

The purchase price is unknown, although it’s almost certainly lower than Apple’s last machine learning purchase, Turi, which was bought for around $200 million earlier this year.

In the past two years, Apple has bought several machine learning companies, including Perceptio, VocalIQ, Faceshift, and Emollient.

“Experiences become more powerful and intuitive as we continue our long history of enriching our products through advanced artificial intelligence. We have focused our AI efforts on the features that best enhance the customer experience,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s last earnings call.

Apple confirmed the purchase to TechCrunch with its standard non-denial.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

