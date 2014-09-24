Apple Bought A Company That Helps You Make IPad Magazines

PRSS Prss makes magazine style publishing easy.

Apple has acquired Prss, a Dutch digital magazine startup, according to Tech Crunch’s Darrell Etherington.

Prss is a publishing platform for content creators who don’t know how to code but want to create nice-looking magazines on the iPad.

The platform launched in 2010 and even got a nod from Tim Cook in a 2012 WWDC keynote address.

Apple doesn’t usually comment on acquisitions, this one included. The company gave Tech Crunch a boilerplate statement on how it likes to play acquisitions close to the chest. It’s also unclear how much Apple paid for Prss.

The acquisition comes as Apple is trying to sell more iPads. The tablets have long replacement cycles, meaning consumers have fewer reasons to buy one every time Apple introduced a new model. Sales have been down year over year.

