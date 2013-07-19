Apple Buys A Location Startup To Help With Its Troubled Maps App

Apple Maps demo at the company’s developers conference.

Apple has acquired a Canadian startup called Locationary to help with its Maps app for iPhones and iPads, AllThingsD has confirmed.



Locationary uses data submitted by users to catalogue venues like restaurants and keep an up-to-date list of what’s still open and what’s not.

As is normal practice when it acquires a small company, Apple did not disclose how much it paid for Locationary.

Apple had one of its biggest blunders recently when it switched away from Google Maps data in the Maps app for iPhones and iPads. The user uproar was so huge that Apple CEO Tim Cook had to issue an apology and promise to improve the product over time.

Meanwhile, Google just issued a great update to Google Maps on the iPhone and iPad. It focuses a lot more on helping you find what you’d like to do in addition to getting your from Point A to Point B.

